While Paris Saint-Germain run away with the Ligue 1 title despite a shock defeat last weekend, Lyon and reigning champions Lille clash on Sunday with both desperately trying to rise above the mediocrity of mid-table.

It always seemed unlikely that Lille could repeat their remarkable title triumph of last season but the northern club would have expected better than to be sitting 11th two-thirds of the way through this campaign.

