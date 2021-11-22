Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned nearly two hours after it was interrupted when Dimitri Payet was hit by a water bottle thrown from the crowd for the second time this season.

The Marseille captain required treatment after being struck on the side of the head as he prepared to take a corner for the visitors in the fifth minute, prompting both teams to return to the changing rooms.

Marseille president Pablo Longoria called it a “dark night for football”.

“Dimitri is affected psychologically, it’s not normal,” he told Amazon Prime.

