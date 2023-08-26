Coach Laurent Blanc knows he is under pressure ahead of Sunday’s game at Nice after leading Lyon to their worst start to a Ligue 1 campaign since 1966.

The seven-time French champions lost their season opener at Strasbourg before a humbling 4-1 home defeat by Montpellier last weekend left them bottom of the early table.

Lyon will also be without captain Alexandre Lacazette, who scored against Montpellier, for two matches after his red card for lashing out at Teji Savanier.

“The players but also the coach,” Blanc told Amazon Prime after the game when asked what could change at the club.

Blanc took over at Lyon in October last year but despite some improvements failed to lift the team into Europe as they finished seventh in Ligue 1.

