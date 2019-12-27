Lyon said on Friday that they have freed midfielder Izzy Christiansen from her contract so she can return to Everton in the English Super League.

The England international joined Lyon in July 2018 and still had six months on her contract, but she has only played eight competitive matches this season for the European champions.

The 28-year-old started her career at Everton and played for Birmingham and Manchester City before moving to France.

She has played 31 times for England but missed the World Cup in France last summer after suffering a serious ankle injury in March.