As they head into a new era off the pitch, a disappointing season on it means Lyon, formerly French football’s dominant force, are set to miss out on European qualification once again.

With just three games of the Ligue 1 campaign remaining, including Friday’s meeting with Monaco, Lyon are seventh, four points adrift of even a qualifying berth for next season’s Europa Conference League.

A club who played in Europe in 23 consecutive seasons, culminating in their run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2020, are now set for a third campaign in four years without being involved in continental competition.

A decline has set in on the banks of the Rhone at what was once France’s model club, champions seven years running between 2002 and 2008.

The appointment of Laurent Blanc as coach earlier this season, after a poor start, has not been enough to lift OL back to what they see as their rightful place after they came a disappointing eighth last year.

