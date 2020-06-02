Lyon have signed Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi on a permanent four-year contract from Villarreal, the French Ligue 1 outfit announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old joined Lyon in January on a loan deal with an option to buy for 11.5 million euros ($12.8 million), which 'OL' have taken.

Toko Ekambi, who has scored three goals in 30 international appearances, netted twice in 12 games during his loan stint at Groupama Stadium.

He scored 24 times in 62 matches over one and a half seasons with Villarreal, having impressed with 17 goals in the 2017-18 Ligue 1 season while at Angers.