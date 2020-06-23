A man has landed a three-year jail term for hitting two policemen with a glass bottle in a violent episode at a Qormi club nine years ago.

Nicholas Farrugia, 28, had stepped in to assist his brother who was putting up a struggle against police officers called in to break up a violent fight at the Tal-Werqa club in the very early hours of June 24, 2011.

Shortly after 1am, the Qormi police were alerted to a fight at a nearby boċċi club wherein a man had allegedly beat up a woman, pushed her to the floor and smashed some Hi-Fi equipment worth over €1,700.

By the time three officers arrived on site, the suspect aggressor had vanished out of sight moving to tal-Werqa band club where, soon after, another violent fight broke out.

Rushing to the scene, the officers came across the accused’s brother who appeared to be at the centre of the commotion and reacted “very aggressively” when the police arrived on site.

He was ultimately restrained and handcuffed after the officers resorted to the use of pepper spray.

But, just then, his brother, the accused, crept up behind the two officers, striking one of them with a glass bottle, leaving a gaping wound in the victim’s head.

The injured sergeant needed immediate medical treatment and was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, his suspect aggressor fled the scene, two other policemen at his heels.

When they finally managed to catch up with the man, he suddenly grabbed a glass bottle and turned upon the officers, landing one of them a blow on the head.

The second injured officer suffered a swelling as a result of that blow.

Meanwhile, the accused’s brother, was bundled into the police station, kicking and struggling, while flinging threats at the officers and smashing a glass inner door as he was being led inside.

Both brothers were arrested and charged over their involvement in the violent episodes of that summer night.

Meanwhile, the accused’s brother passed away pending proceedings.

When delivering judgment against the accused, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, deplored his aggressive behaviour, describing the bottle attack as a vile and cowardly act.

Such acts of violence against “frontline” public officers, especially members of the police corps who intervened to restore order and protect innocent lives, were to be strongly suppressed in terms of law and justice, magistrate Farrugia remarked.

On the basis of all evidence put forward, the court declared the accused guilty of attempting to grievously injure his victims, violently resisting arrest, breaching the peace and behaving in a drunken manner in public.

Besides the jail sentence, he was also ordered to cover court expert expenses.