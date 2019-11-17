Robert Sciberras has been awarded an MA (Education for Clinical Contexts) after successfully completing a three-year course in Medical Education by the Queen Mary University of London.

Since this course was partly residential, Dr Sciberras had the opportunity to meet and interact frequently with his peers on the course and also get to know the members of the Faculty of Medical Education at QMUL. This was quite important since QMUL has set up a new medical school in Malta and Dr Sciberras is part of the faculty.

The final dissertation presented by Dr Sciberras was entitled ‘Exploring medical students’ motivations, expectations and concerns about studying medicine at QMUL Malta, a new medical school.’ This delved deeply into what prompted students to apply for their medical studies in Malta and also analysed several factors including concerns.

Dr Sciberras is a consultant physician, academic lead and foundation school co-ordinator at Gozo General Hospital. He is also senior associate dean and senior lecturer at QMUL Malta, as well as president of the Gozo Medical Association. Dr Sciberras’ degree will certainly help in further elevating the medical teaching in these institutions.

This degree was partially funded by the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme (Malta). Scholarships are part-financed by the European Union European Social Fund (ESF) Operational Programme II – Cohesion Policy 2014-2020 ‘Investing in human capital to create more opportunities and promote the well-being of society’.