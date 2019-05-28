Europe en Berry Touraine is a network of citizens from all countries of the EU and, with the support of European programmes, they are constantly developing projects for young people and the economic and tourist development of towns.

Two young students from the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College, Josefa Muscat and Audrey Vella, recently had the opportunity to represent Malta during the 10th European meeting in Loches, France.

Now both aspiring university students, Ms Muscat and Ms Vella had been studying music performance at the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College Malta School of Music for the past years under the tuition of Godfrey Mifsud, a teacher at the same school. “These are two of the many young people studying with us and who demonstrate the willingness and determination needed in order to succeed” said school coordinator Odette Chetcuti.

The two youngsters had the opportunity to network and share their views about festivities in Malta with other 105 young people from all over Europe.

This project ‘The future, a present of the past’ is based on the collaboration of a network of 26 partners that rallies citizens in all the countries of the EU. It inspires from a thought of André Malraux: “The future is a present made from the past”.

College principal, Victor Galea, said: “The aim of this project is to bring a better understanding of the work of peace that is the EU, which was bequeathed to us by the founding fathers, to measure its strength and to contribute toits perpetuation.”

He explained that “this opportunity was made possible thanks to the Europe Direct Information Centre in Gozo who shared the information of such opportunities for young people with our College”. He thanked Marlene Muscat who runs the Europe Direct information centre in Gozo.