The Malta Amateur Athletics Associaton (MAAA) is planning to resume its competitive activities by the end of the month.

MAAA president Andy Grech confirmed to the Times of Malta that the governing body is planning to host its first track and field competitions on June 27 but made it clear that they will be holding the events in full conformity with the guidelines issued by SportMalta on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are planning to host our first competitions at the end of the month at the Matthew Micallef St John Track in Marsa,” Grech said.

“The competition will be held on a different format to ensure we adhere to the SportMalta guidelines. We will only have races that exclude any contact between the athletes. In fact, every micro-site meeting will consist of six races and we will limit the amount of participants on the field of play constantly.”

Grech said that the meetings will consist of 100, 200 and 400m races as well as a number of field competitions. Longer distance races such as the 800m, 1,500m, 3,000 steeplechase, 5K and 10K will not be held.

A second micro-site meeting is pencilled to be held on July 4.

Grech said that the Road Running League will only resume as of July 15 when contact sport will be allowed to return in Malta.

So far no races of the Road Running League could be held due to Covid-19 .

Grech said that association is looking to reschedule all races until September before the start of the 2020-21 Road Running League.

“So far 11 races have been re-scheduled and the remaining five have yet to be given a new date,” Grech revealed.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Malta president said that Junior National Championships will be held at the end of August while the senior championships are pencilled for the start of September.