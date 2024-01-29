Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into its second model generation, now in all-electric form. Through its progressive, timeless design, characteristic Porsche performance, long-distance range and high everyday practicality, the new Macan 4 and the new Macan Turbo aim to completely fulfil the requirements of Porsche customers choosing an SUV.

“We are taking the Macan to a completely new level – with exceptional E-Performance, the new Driver Experience, and a very impressive design,” said Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG, on the occasion of the world premiere in Singapore.

Porsche exclusively uses the latest generation of permanently-excited PSM electric motors on the front and rear axles to achieve excellent efficiency and enable optimum reproducibility of the power output. The numbers alone indicate top-class E-Performance: In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (408 PS) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo boasts up to 470 kW (639 PS). The maximum torque is 650 and 1,130 Nm, respectively. This guarantees excellent driving performance. The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.3 seconds. The two models achieve top speeds of 220 and 260 km/h, respectively.

Thanks to the sharper proportions and Porsche Design DNA, the new Macan models look dynamic and dominant. The new Macan is a performance-oriented SUV with a high level of practicality for everyday use, high-quality equipment and spacious configuration. Electrification has led to increased luggage space in the Macan. Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the capacity behind the rear seat bench is up to 540 litres (cargo mode). In addition, there is the ‘frunk’, a second luggage compartment under the bonnet with a capacity of 84 litres. This amounts to 136 litres more than the previous model. If the rear seat backrest is folded down completely, the rear luggage compartment capacity increases to up to 1,348 litres. The maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg rounds off the highly practical qualities of the new Macan.

Depending on the model and equipment fitted, the driver and front passenger now sit up to 28 mm lower than before, while the rear passengers sit up to 15 mm lower with increased legroom. The interior is unmistakably Porsche: the width of the cockpit is emphasised by an integrated black panel. The rising design of the centre console heightens the impression of a low and performance-focused position in the vehicle. At the same time, large windows give a light and airy feel to the interior space. In addition to the modern digital user interfaces, there are also select analogue control elements – for example, on the air vents and the air conditioning controls. An LED light strip is integrated into the thoughtfully designed trim strip of the cockpit and doors. It acts as both ambient lighting and a communication light. Depending on the situation, it provides information or warnings – such as for greetings, charging processes or in conjunction with the driver assistance systems. The equipment in the new Macan enables a high degree of customisation.

Porsche also aims to use more ecological materials in its cars. A proportion of such materials is used in selected parts in the interior of the all-electric Macan.

The Macan is equipped with the latest-generation display and operating concept with up to three screens, including the free-standing 12.6-inch, curved-design instrument cluster and the 10.9-inch central display. For the first time, the passenger can also view information, adjust settings on the infotainment system or stream video content while the car is being driven via their own optional 10.9-inch screen. For the first time, the Porsche Driver Experience also includes a head-up display with augmented reality technology. Virtual elements such as navigation arrows are visually integrated seamlessly into the real world. The image appears to the driver at a distance of 10 metres and corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display.

Porsche developed the Macan with a keen focus on quintessential Porsche driving dynamics and a characteristic steering feel. Photo: Porsche Newsroom

The new-generation infotainment system is based on Android Automotive OS. The standard Porsche Communication Management (PCM) in the new Macan takes computing performance to a new level. For example, the “Hey Porsche” voice assistant suggests routes, including charging stops, at lightning speed. In the new Porsche App Centre, passengers can directly access popular apps from third-party providers and install them directly in the new Macan.

Porsche developed the Macan with a keen focus on quintessential Porsche driving dynamics and a characteristic steering feel.

Both the Macan 4 and the Macan Turbo have all-wheel drive. The two electric motors are controlled via the power electronics almost in real time. The electronically controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) operates around five times faster than a conventional all-wheel drive system and can respond to slip within 10 milliseconds. In addition, the all-wheel drive distribution is governed by the selected driving programme. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), an electronically controlled differential lock on the rear axle, also contributes to the traction, driving stability and lateral dynamics of the Macan Turbo.

Macan models with air suspension – also standard on the Turbo – are equipped with the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control. This can also be combined with the steel-spring suspension as an option. PASM now also features dampers with two-valve technology. Thanks to the more expansive damper map, this results in a wider spectrum between comfort and performance. This makes the differences between the driving programmes even more tangible.

For the first time, the Macan has optional rear-axle steering, with a maximum steering angle of five degrees. It enables a compact turning circle of 11.1 metres in urban traffic and when manoeuvring, while simultaneously enabling exceptional driving stability at higher speeds, ably assisted by the consistent and precise front-axle steering for which the brand is known.

Since 2014, Porsche has delivered more than 800,000 examples of the Macan worldwide. This success story is set to continue with this all-electric successor, which is produced in a net carbon neutral way at the Porsche Plant Leipzig. The new models will be delivered to the first customers during the second half of the year.

For more motoring news visit timesmotors.com