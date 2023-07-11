Maccabi Haifa coach Masai Dago is not underestimating the threat posed by Ħamrun Spartans as the Israeli side open their Champions League campaign against the Malta champions at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

This evening Dago will make his debut as Maccabi Haifa coach after he replaced Barak Bakr who has moved to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

Speaking to the Israeli media on the eve of the match, Dago said that he is not giving much importance to what Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri claimed, that the Maltese side starts as huge underdogs in the tie.

“We are really excited to start our Champions League campaign,” Dago said.

