Two people are to be charged in court on Wednesday over flare-throwing at a Champions League football match.

Flares were hurled onto the pitch at Centenary Stadium on Tuesday night during the game between Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa.

The referee was forced to stop the match twice.

Order was restored soon after the first incident but the situation degenerated in the first ten minutes of the second half when fans of Maccabi lit up flares a second time, leading to a backlash by the Spartans fans seated a few metres away.

Police deal with supporters of Maccabi Haifa. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In a statement on Wednesday, the police said that they searched everyone entering the stadium.

Some Maccabi Haifa fans were found to be carrying flares, including in their intimate areas, police said.

But in spite of the police efforts, some still managed to take flares into the stadium and the incidents took place when some of the fans lit and threw these flares, police said.

The police said they took immediate action to avoid further trouble.

Flares thrown on the pitch led to the match being suspended twice. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

No one was injured and at no time did the supporters approach each other, the police said.

They said that during the incidents, six Israeli fans were taken off the stadium.

As a result of the investigations that followed, two of them were held under arrest and are expected to be charged in court in the coming hours.