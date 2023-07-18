MACCABI HAIFA           2

Shuranov 70

Pierrot 83

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS   1

Mbong 35

(Maccabi Haifa win 6-1 on aggregate)

MACCABI HAIFA

I. Nitzan, M. Kandil (60 D. Haziza), A. Seck, O. Dahan, P. Cornud, G. Naor (46 A. Mohammed), M. Jaber, D. Sabia, I. Hagag (46 D. Sundrad), E. Shuranov (73 F. Pierrot), L. Refaelov (60 T. Chery).

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, R. Camenzuli, O. Bjelicic, E. Marcelina, S. Borg (88 K. Bilic), J. Mbong (78 J. Corbalan), Y. Nenov (46 Eder), R. Prsa, Elionay (63 S. Paintsil), U. Duranovic, Jonny (78 M. Krstic).

Referee Igor Pajac (Croatia).

Yellow cards Prsa, Marchetti, Shuranov.

Ħamrun Spartans bowed out of the season’s UEFA Champions League when they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Maccabi Haifa as the Israeli giants progressed 6-1 on aggregate.

Despite the defeat, it was certainly a much-improved display by the Malta champions who managed to contain their more-quoted opponents for much of the match and even managed to take the lead through Joseph Mbong midway through the first half.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

