Omer Atzili scored twice as Maccabi Haifa beat struggling Juventus 2-0 on Tuesday in Champions League Group H, pushing the Italian giants to the brink of elimination.

Tuesday’s defeat leaves Juve bottom of their group after four matches, three points behind Maccabi and four behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, who play later in the evening.

Juventus had suggested their form was improving as they beat the Israeli team in Turin last week, but since then they have lost to Milan to slide to eighth in Serie A.

