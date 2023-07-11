Maccabi Haifa are well on their way to reaching the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League when they secured a commanding 4-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans on Tuesday.

Two goals from Frantzdy Pierrot, one from Din David, and another by Anan Khalaili have turned next week’s second leg in Haifa into a mere formality for the Israeli side who showed all their class on the pitch with a fine performance.

However, the match will be remembered for some disappointing scenes in the stands. In fact, referee Donaldo Robertson was forced to halt the match twice due to crowd trouble initiated by the Maccabi fans.

