Ħamrun Spartans will open their Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Israeli side Maccabi Haifa at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 8pm).

The Israeli champions are heading into the new season with several changes to their squad and the technical staff and the first qualifying round first leg this week will be the perfect opportunity to gauge their potential.

The 2022-23 season was a fairytale campaign for Maccabi after they managed to reach the group stages of the Champions League, where they were up against some of the continent powerhouses in Juventus, Paris Saint Germain and Benfica.

Their highlight point during their Euro participation was a 2-0 win over Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus in front of their fans.

