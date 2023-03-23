N. MACEDONIA 2

Elmas 65

Churlinov 71

MALTA 1

Yankam 85

N. MACEDONIA S. Dimitrievski, V. Musliu, E. Elmas, E. Alioski (78 S. Ashkovski), A. Trajkovski (57 I. Nestorovski), E. Bardhi, S. Ristovski, D. Velkovski (57 D. Churlinov), G. Zajkov (90 K. Ristevski), B. Miovski (78 M. Ristovski), J. Atanasov.

MALTA: H. Bonello, C. Attard, S. Borg, F. Apap, R. Camenzuli (77 J. Corbolan), B. Kristensen (77 Y. Yankam), M. Guillaumier, J. Mbong, P. Mbong (67 S. Dimech), T. Teuma (84 B. Paiber), A. Satariano (84 J. Jones).

Referee Kristo Tohver (Estonia FA).

Yellow cards Kristensen, Bardhi, Alioski, Teuma, Borg, Attard, Nesterovski.

Malta produced a gutsy display but still suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Macedonia in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign opener last night.

In Michele Marcolini’s debut as Malta national teams’ head coach, Malta conceded two goals in quick succession but visitors kept fighting and were rewarded with a late Yannick Yankam goal.

But still they could not avoid defeat as the Macedonians held on for the win.

