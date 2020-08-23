Ħamrun Spartans are continuing with their efforts to bolster their defence as Macedonian defender Nehar Sadiki landed in Malta to complete a move to the Premier League club.

The Spartans are keen to strengthen their defence following the sudden departure of Greek centre back Orestis Nikolopoulos who decided to continue his career in Greece with Aiya-Napa with his former team-mates Mattia Cinquini, Marco Criaco and coach Manuele Blasi.

