President Emmanuel Macron intervened to ask France’s footballers to greet fans after their defeat in the World Cup final, leading to a brief public ceremony, the French football federation chief said Tuesday.

France’s players initially wanted to head straight home Monday after their loss on penalties to Argentina the previous evening, the head of the French Football Federation, Noel Le Graet, told AFP in a statement.

“Under the weight of the disappointment, the sadness and such strong emotions, I understood this choice and I respected it,” he said.

“The situation changed around 10:00 am (on Monday) after an exchange with the president, who wanted a moment of communion. Naturally I accepted along with the team,” he added.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...