GŻIRA UNITED 2

Macula 55

Scerri 79

DUDELANGE 0

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar, M. Dias, F. Romero, T. Espindola, C. Chaba, B. Borg, Z. Scerri, A. Borg, L. Macula, J. Mendoza, Wilkson (77 R. Essaka).

DUDELANGE: D. Desprez, J. Diouf, V. Decker, K. Delorge, D. Kuete, E. Agovic (82 Y. Schaus), B. Frere, O. Van Lingen, S. Ouassiero (69 F. Bojic), S. Hadji (82 H. Moussaki), Y. Roemer.

Referee Tomas Kilma (Czech Republic).

Yellow cards: Roemer, Mendoza, Macula.

Red card: Roemer (D) 60.

Gżira United put themselves in a strong position to match last season’s historic feat in the UEFA Conference League as the Maroons scored two second-half goals to overcome Dudelange, of Luxembourg, at the Centenary Stadium.

It was a stunning performance from the Maroons who followed their tactical plan to perfection as they were happy to soak up the pressure of their opponents and hit them with quick transition play.

Lucas Makula gave the Maroons the lead with a fine individual effort before Zack Scerri scored an even better goal when he fired home a second to put his team with a commanding two-goal lead ahead of next week’s second leg in Luxembourg.

