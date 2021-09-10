MADC has opened the doors to its clubrooms in Santa Venera to present its annual One Act Play Festival 2021.

Three plays are being staged until tomorrow, starting at 7.30pm. They are directed by Rachel Galea, Damien Scerri and Jameson Cucciardi. Adjudication and awards will be held during a private event on Sunday.

Socially-distanced, limited seating is available in bubbles of two, three and four. There will be no interval but drinks and snacks are available to purchase at the time of booking from the MADC website – www.madc.com.mt.

The event will be held under strict COVID-19 health guidelines.