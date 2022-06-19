This summer, audiences can once again experience MADC’s annual Shakespeare production performed outdoors at the beautiful San Anton Gardens in Attard for the first time since 2019.

Following a hiatus due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, MADC’s production of The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace) in July continues the theatre company’s decades-long annual appointment with the Bard at San Anton Gardens.

“MADC is delighted to produce our first Shakespeare at San Anton since before the pandemic,” says MADC artistic director, Marylu Coppini.

“Our annual tradition of staging an open-air Shakespeare play began in 1938, interrupted only by World War II and now, COVID-19. We are looking forward to welcoming audiences back to San Anton, to delight once again in live theatre in a truly unique setting.”

One of the Bard’s classic comedies is set to mark the return of this Shakespearean summer staple from July 16-24, with a staging and storyline that is distinctly Maltese.

Set in Malta in the late 1970s/early 1980s, The Merry Wives of Windsor (Terrace) starts as the President of Malta has waved off the last remaining British naval forces and the country stands on the threshold of a new economic age, with the growing Maltese middle-class becoming more affluent – except for Sir John Falstaff.

As a knight of the realm, Falstaff is rich in title but poor in funds, but he still wants to live in luxury alongside his Maltese ex-naval companions, Pistol, Nym and Bardolph.

From left: Nicole Sciberras, Tyrone Grima and Alex Weenink

Settling into a B&B named The Garter, Falstaff is a grifter and conman with an eye for possibilities – and he sets his eye on two housewives who he thinks are ripe for seduction, with the possibility of filching their husbands’ purses.

Will they be impressed by his title, if not his girth – or will Falstaff’s plans fall short of these merry wives’ even more cunning connivances?

Directed by Chris Gatt, the cast will bring Shakespeare’s hilarious tale to life at San Anton. Edward Thorpe stars as Sir John Falstaff alongside Antonella Axisa as Margaret Page, Kim Dalli as Alice Ford and Francesca Briffa as Mistress Quickly.

Joining them on the open-air stage is also a supporting cast including Brendon Thearle, Tennessee Witney, Tyrone Grima, Alex Weenink, Kyle Borg and Franco Sciberras, among many others.

MADC’s The Merry Wives of Windsor will show at San Anton Gardens from July 16-24 at 8.30pm. This production is supported by Arts Council Malta. Tickets available at www.madc.com.mt.