Booking is now open for MADC’s next ‘Shakespeare in the Gardens’ this summer.

Continuing its long-held annual tradition of staging an open-air Shakespeare play at San Anton Gardens, Attard, MADC will stage Twelfth Night, or What You Will from July 14-23.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will is a fast-paced romantic comedy full of mistaken identities and practical jokes.

The story follows Viola and Sebastian, twins separated in a shipwreck. Viola disguises herself as a boy, names herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino.

Steffi Thake and Tina Rizzo

The Duke sends her to woo the Countess Olivia on his behalf, but the Countess falls for Cesario, creating a love triangle: Viola loves Duke Orsino, Duke Orsino loves Olivia, and Olivia loves Viola disguised as Cesario. When Sebastian finally shows up, the stage is set for even more confusion, chaos and comedy!

Believed to have been penned by the Bard as a ‘twelfth night’ entertainment to close the Christmas season, 2023 also marks 400 years since Twelfth Night, or What You Will was first published in the 1623 First Folio.

“We are proud to stage Twelfth Night, or What You Will as the latest in our decades-long tradition of producing an open-air Shakespeare – exactly four centuries after the play’s first publication,” says MADC’s artistic director Marylu Coppini.

“To celebrate such a momentous anniversary, we have an all-star cast directed by fellow Shakespeare and comedy stalwarts Chris Gatt and Pia Zammit. This promises to be a summer production to remember!”

David Muscat and Tina Rizzo

Leading the cast of MADC’s Twelfth Night, or What You Will is Tina Rizzo as Viola, Steffi Thake as Olivia, Pia Zammit as Toby Belch and Stephen Oliver as Malvolio, alongside other top performers Francesco Nicodeme, Raphael Pace, Craig Abela, Kim Dalli, David Muscat, Nicholas Gambin, Katrina Lupi and Kim Woods.

While Gatt and Zammit direct, costume design is by Noah Fabri and choreography is by Francesco Nicodeme.

MADC’s Twelfth Night, or What You Will is showing at San Anton Gardens, Attard, on July 14-17 and 19-23, with all performances starting at 8.30pm. Tickets and further information are available at www.madc.com.mt. An Early Bird Offer that reduces the full ticket price of €30/€25 to €27/€22 is available for a very limited time.