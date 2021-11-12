A new production of Black Mountain, a psychological drama about betrayal and forgiveness by the winner of the Harold Pinter Commission, Brad Birch, is set to be staged by MADC in December.

Directed by Adrian Buckle and starring Mikhail Basmadjian, Antonella Axisa and Erica Muscat, the story follows Rebecca (Axisa) and Paul (Basmadjian) as they run away from memories and mistakes in a bid to save their relationship. Taking time and space in an isolated house in the country, they believe they have found the perfect place to work things out. But you can’t run forever – especially when you are being followed.

Black Mountain has received rave reviews since its first performance at Theatre Clwyd, Mold, in July 2017, with Broadway Baby calling it “a piece of intelligent, gripping writing” and The Scotsman describing the play as “[A] terrific psychological thriller...This is a real rarity”.

“We are thrilled to welcome audiences back to the MADC Playhouse for this superbly gripping production,” MADC chairman Martin Azzopardi said.

“To keep everyone safe and comfortable, we have chosen not to sell tickets at the theatre’s full capacity, instead offering audience members socially distanced seats at a wider choice of performances across nine evenings, all compliant with current COVID-19 protocols. This also allows us extra flexibility should these protocols change in the interim.”

Booking is now open for Black Mountain by Brad Birch, which will have nine performances at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera, from December 3-5 and 8-13 at 8pm. Tickets must be booked online in advance at www.madc.com.mt. This play is suitable for audiences aged 16 and over. According to current national guidelines as regards COVID-19, patrons must present a valid COVID-19 vaccine certificate at the door, while masks must be always worn except when eating and drinking. No tickets will be printed or sold at the door. Drinks and snacks are also available for purchase online at the time of booking.