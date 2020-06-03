Due to the ongoing situation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, the MADC, producers of the annual outdoor summer Shakespeare at San Anton, has announced that the July 2020 performances of The Merry Wives of Windsor have been postponed.

“Although the present lockdown situation has been relaxed over the past couple of weeks, social distancing is still being recommended and this does not help us in the context of a theatre set-up,” said Martin Azzopardi, chairman of the MADC. “Also, as confirmed during the Prime Minister's press conference this week, large group gatherings are still not permitted this summer.”

We have performed Shakespeare outdoors annually since 1953, following the first performance in 1938

Director Polly March and the cast of The Merry Wives of Windsor had been set to start rehearsals this week. However, they have all committed to return for the production in July 2021. In the meantime, plans are already in place for the club to produce Hamlet in 2022, directed by Michael Mangion.

“We are very sorry to have had come to this decision as we have performed Shakespeare outdoors annually since 1953, following the first performance in 1938. This break in 2020 will make history.

“We would like to assure our supporters that we will be back next year to carry on this much-loved annual theatre appointment with Shakespeare,” Azzopardi added.