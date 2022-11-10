James Maddison has been rewarded with a call-up to England’s World Cup squad after his scintillating form for Leicester as Gareth Southgate showed faith in a series of players short on form or fitness.
Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are included despite fitness concerns.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is also included despite being dropped at club level.
