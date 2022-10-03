James Maddison eased the pressure on Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and pushed Nottingham Forest to the bottom of the Premier League as the midfielder’s double inspired a vital 4-0 win on Monday.

Rodgers’ side blew Forest away with three goals in the space of 10 minutes in the first half at the King Power Stadium.

Maddison struck either side of a superb finish from Harvey Barnes and Patson Daka netted in the second half as Leicester won for the first time this season at the eighth attempt.

Click here for full story.