An exhibition of drawings by Madeleine Gera, entitled Corpus Disegno, opens tomorrow evening at the Malta Postal Museum and Arts Hub, Valletta.

One of the artist’s portraits

It features a collection of fine drawings, mainly nudes and portraits that Gera created during her studies abroad and later in Malta.

They are personal and rather idiosyncratic, reflecting a given mood or style, and reflect an artist who enjoys experimentation and creating tension while capturing the essence of her sitters.

Those wishing to attend the vernissage tomorrow at 7pm may call 2596 1750. The exhibition will thereafter be open to the public on weekdays from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm until November 23 at the museum at 135, Archbishop Street, Valletta.