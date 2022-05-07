The landmark two-storey Porziuncola Retreat House on the outskirts of Madliena has started being pulled down, to be replaced by a six-storey home for the elderly, straight after residents in the area lost a legal bid to stop the project.

Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Madliena residents failed to secure an injunction against the development of a 200-room care home for the elderly which, standing 20 metres tall, will overshadow the area dominated by low-lying buildings.

The retreat house was founded in 1957 and named after the chapel where Francis of Assisi discovered his evangelical calling in 1208.

It had been operated by the Franciscan friars who are now set to pocket some €30 million over 65 years from a deal with the developer, Katari Holdings owner Paul Attard.

The retreat house, which was refurbished in 1994, has ample grounds overlooking the sea, making it a perfect location for the care home.

The retreat house on the hill is no more

The Franciscan order, which operates independently from the Archdiocese of Malta, entered into talks with Attard to grant him the building and surrounding land on emphyteusis for 65 years.

Plans went under the radar

The development, designed by architect Colin Zammit, was granted a permit in late 2021 but residents argue it was done using “tricks and deceit”.

They say development notices were never affixed on the site, with the plans taking the community by surprise.

In fact, it went completely under the radar and did not receive a single official objection, the residents added.

The residents have at least four other remedies at their disposal - Madam Justice Audrey Demicoli

The project includes a chapel, a garden, doctors’ offices, therapeutic facilities and consultation rooms. The plan is to have 40 rooms per floor with a service area on the topmost sixth floor.

The whole site spans over 7,500 square metres.

Residents appealed the PA’s decision on the basis of what they say is incorrect information, errors on the face of record and the lack of notice signs that should have been put up by the developer.

Demolition works underway yesterday. PHOTO: JONATHAN BORG

They also filed an application for an injunction but Madam Justice Audrey Demicoli on Thursday turned down their request because they have other remedies.

The residents argued they would suffer irremediable damage while the value of neighbouring properties would be severely hit.

According to the PA’s case officer, the heights of external elevations respect policy requirements in terms of height and number of levels from the highest road level of Triq il-Porzjunkola.

Madam Justice Demicoli said that if the residents did not agree with the conclusions of the PA’s case officer they should have objected during the planning process, before the permits were issued, rather than file for an injunction, which was an extraordinary remedy.

The residents had at least four other remedies at their disposal, including requesting a suspension of the permit, the court said.