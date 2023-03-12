Real Madrid will appear in the refereeing corruption case involving Barcelona as an “injured party” once proceedings move forward, the Spanish champions said Sunday.

Spanish prosecutors charged Barcelona with corruption on Friday, over payments the club made to a former vice-president of Spain’s referees’ committee through a company owned by him.

“Real Madrid expresses its deep concern about the seriousness of the matter and reiterates its full confidence in the action of justice and has agreed that, in defence of its legitimate interests, it will appear in the proceedings as soon as the judge opens them to the injured parties,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

