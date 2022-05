Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur matched her personal-best seventh in the WTA rankings on Monday after winning the biggest title of her career at last week’s Madrid Open.

The 27-year-old, the first Arab or African player to break into the men’s or women’s top 10, beat American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 in Saturday’s final.

