Real Madrid president Florentino Perez again insisted on the idea of a European Super League when speaking at a club members assembly on Sunday.

In April 2021 a dozen of Europe’s biggest clubs signed up to a controversial new project but it crumbled after a strong backlash from supporters and football’s governing bodies.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus stayed on board while other clubs abandoned ship and the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg (CJEU) is to rule over whether European football governing body UEFA is acting as a monopoly by blocking the project.

Click here for full story.