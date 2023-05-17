Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes the two best teams in Europe will go head-to-head for a place in the Champions League final on Wednesday when the Spanish giants visit Manchester City.

The semi-final tie is delicately poised at 1-1 after the first leg in Madrid last week as City seek revenge for defeat at the same stage of the competition last season to Ancelotti’s men.

“Madrid and City are in this moment the best teams in Europe and for sure it will be an exciting game, like it was in the first leg,” said Ancelotti at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

City are unbeaten in 22 games as they close in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

But the English champions are yet to turn their domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola onto the European stage as City still await their first Champions League crown.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...