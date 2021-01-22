Third-tier Alcoyano will face Athletic Bilbao in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey next week after knocking Real Madrid out of the competition.

Friday's draw also put Barcelona up against second-division Rayo Vallecano after labouring past Cornella.

On Wednesday Alcoyano, who last graced Spain's top flight in 1951, beat reigning La Liga champions Madrid 2-1 and had a man sent off in extra-time.

