Osasuna captain David Garcia said Saturday’s Copa del Rey final clash against Real Madrid may be the most important game he ever plays.

The defender watched Osasuna’s only previous cup final, a 2-1 defeat by Real Betis in 2005, from the stands as a childhood supporter of the club.

“For me it means everything, it could be the most important game of my career,” Garcia, 29, told a news conference Friday.

Madrid have won the Spanish cup 19 times and this is their 40th final, figures which expose the chasm between the two sides.

Garcia said watching Osasuna lose in extra-time against Betis 18 years ago left him with mixed feelings.

“It was a bittersweet taste because of the defeat, but I remember the atmosphere and so many years later, being here and playing in the final, imagine how excited I am,” added the Spain international.

