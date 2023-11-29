Real Madrid romped to a 4-2 win over Napoli on Wednesday to qualify in first place from their Champions League group.

Napoli’s defeat stopped them following in second place, with the Italians facing Braga in the final group match to decide who progresses.

Record 14-time champions Madrid were already through but secured top spot with an entertaining win over the visiting Italian champions.

Giovanni Simeone put Napoli ahead early on, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham quickly netting to turn the game around.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa levelled for the visitors just after half-time but Madrid youngster Nico Paz smashed his team in front after 84 minutes and Joselu wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

