Real Madrid will try to keep cool heads as they bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Copa del Rey Clasico semi-final second leg, Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday.

The Spanish champions visit arch-rivals Barcelona on Wednesday as they bid to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in the derby.

Eder Militao's own goal split the teams in the first leg in March as Madrid dominated but could not break down Barcelona's solid defence.

"The idea is not to go crazy to try and score a goal," said Madrid coach Ancelotti.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt