Real Madrid won the Clasico as the title race intensifies in La Liga, while Inter march towards the Scudetto but Bayern Munich stumbled in Germany.

AFP Sport rounds up some of the main talking points from across the continent:

A great few days for Zidane

Real Madrid followed their 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Liverpool by beating Barcelona 2-1 in a thrilling Clasico, and Zinedine Zidane’s side remain, remarkably, on course for a La Liga and European Cup double.

A brilliant back-heel finish by Karim Benzema — his ninth goal in his last seven league appearances — and a free-kick from in-form Toni Kroos gave Real their fourth straight La Liga win and a result which keeps their momentum building.

