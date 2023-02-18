Real Madrid may need their supporting cast to step up against Osasuna and help the champions keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona, amid doubts over Karim Benzema’s fitness.

Victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday against Elche cut Barcelona’s lead to eight points and Madrid could make further inroads on Saturday.

With the Catalans not in action until Sunday against Cadiz after their Europa League draw with Manchester United, Madrid can move to within five points of the leaders.

French forward Benzema returned from injury to help Real Madrid win the Club World Cup last weekend and then netted a brace from the penalty spot midweek against Elche.

Ballon d’Or holder Benzema has endured a stop-start season because of injury, missing France’s World Cup campaign and subsequently retiring from international duty.

The 35-year-old striker has only been able to play in 13 of Madrid’s 21 league games this season, scoring 11 goals, but reports in Spain suggest he may not make the trip to Pamplona.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...