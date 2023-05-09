Rodrygo Goes’s two goals earned Real Madrid the Copa del Rey and highlighted his taste for the big occasion, but Champions League semi-final opponents Manchester City need no reminder of that.

The Brazilian’s dramatic strikes in the 90th and 91st minutes against City last season snatched City’s ticket to the final out of their grasp.

Madrid clinched victory in extra-time at the Santiago Bernabeu to progress and went on to win the competition for a record-extending 14th time.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s side are yet to get their hands on the trophy.

With the lethal Erling Haaland leading the line, many consider City firm favourites to get revenge on Madrid, but the kings of Europe can never be ruled out — especially with Rodrygo on the prowl.

The 22-year-old forward has won every trophy possible during his short time at Real Madrid, completing the set with the Copa del Rey after the 2-1 win against Osasuna on Saturday.

