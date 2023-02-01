Real Madrid will sign Rayo Vallecano left-back Fran Garcia at the end of the season, coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Wednesday.

Madrid considered bringing in the defender in the January transfer window, with Ferland Mendy set to miss several weeks with a thigh injury, but eventually decided to wait.

“It could have been an option but we thought that Mendy’s injury could be short,” Ancelotti told a news conference Wednesday.

