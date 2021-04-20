Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday that no club will be thrown out of the Champions League for joining a proposed European Super League (ESL).

On Monday, six Premier League teams — Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur — joined forces with Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and Italian trio Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan to launch the planned competition.

They have decided to break away from the UEFA-sanctioned Champions League and start their new competition “as soon as possible”, with plans for three more founding members to join and for five other clubs to be invited annually.

