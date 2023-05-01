Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday for his insistence there was "no failure in sports" last week.

After top seeded Milwaukee Bucks crashed out of the NBA play-offs at the hands of the Miami Heat, Greek player Antetokounmpo said teams can have good days and bad days but there was no such thing as failure in sport.

"What this player said was spectacular, I have nothing to add, I think 100 percent like him," Ancelotti told reporters.

"In sport you can't talk about failure, in life you can't talk about failure. Failure is only when you don't try to do something the best that you can, that is failure.

