Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the interest of the Brazilian national team in hiring him and his excitement at the prospect, but said Saturday he wanted to fulfil his contract with Real Madrid.

The Italian said the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) want him to replace Tite, after the coach stepped down following the Selecao's World Cup 2022 surprise quarter-final exit, with Ramon Menezes currently in charge on an interim basis.

Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid ends in June 2024 and the veteran Italian, 63, says he will respect his deal with the Spanish champions.

