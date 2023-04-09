Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde punched Villarreal's Alex Baena in the face after the champions' 3-2 defeat in La Liga on Saturday night, according to media reports in Spain.

Baena complained on Twitter on Sunday about being "attacked" and denied he had insulted Valverde's family, which some reports cite as the reason for the Uruguayan's anger.

"I'm very sad for the attack that I suffered after the game and surprised about what they are saying about me, it's totally false that I said that," wrote Baena on Twitter.

Real Madrid and Villarreal did not respond to requests for comment from AFP.

