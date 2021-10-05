Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he wished Kylian Mbappe’s transfer to the Spanish club would be finalised by January before back-pedalling on his comments later in the day.

On Monday, World Cup winner Mbappe said he had told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave the French capital last July, a month before Madrid bid 180 million euros ($209 million) for him — an offer PSG turned down.

“In January, we will have news from Mbappe,” Perez told Spanish media outlet El Debate early on Tuesday.

“We hope that on January 1 everything can be solved,” he added before going back on his statement.

“My remarks were incorrectely interpreted,” he told French radio station RMC later in the day.

