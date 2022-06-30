Mae Muller, bbno$, and Shaun Farrugia have been added to the lineup of the Isle of MTV Malta concert on July 19. They join Marshmello and French Montana.

Europe’s biggest free summer festival is being held in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, returning to the Granaries in Floriana after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Alexander Leon Gumuchian better known as bbno$ (pronounced as "baby no money") is a Canadian rapper and singer from Vancouver. He is best known for his collaborations with rapper Yung Gravy as well as his 2019 single “Lalala” with producer Y2K, which reached over 850 million streams on Spotify.

His 2021 single ‘edamame” featuring Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has been certified gold in the US and Canada with 600m global streams. Next on the horizon for bbno$ is the follow-up album ‘Bag Or Die’ releasing in September, and he’s currently touring across Canada, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and North America. His new single with Diplo ‘pogo’ was released last Friday and is accompanied by a hilarious video.

Mae Muller is an English singer-songwriter who released Chapter 1 in 2019 with Capitol Records, followed by the EP No One Else, Not Even You in November 2020. Mae also released some incredible collaborative singles with chart-topping duo Billen Ted for “When You’re Out” and renowned rapper Big Zuu for “I Did It”.

Most recently Mae released “Better Days”, a joint single with NEIKED and Polo G, which rapidly garnered astronomical success across the globe following a viral moment on TikTok. The song has received over 800 million streams since its release last October and subsequently saw Mae make her debut in the Billboard Hot 100 with the song climbing to #23.

Shaun Farrugia.

Shaun Farrugia is a talented Maltese artist and songwriter signed to Polydor Records. Shaun first made his name on the writing scene with ‘Hot Summer Nights’ on The Script’s number one album ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ and Mimi Webb’s ‘I’ll Break My Heart Again’. He has also released two collaborations with global powerhouse Martin Garrix – ‘If We’ll Ever Be Remembered’ and ‘Starlight (Keep Me Afloat).’ His cover of ‘Blinding Lights” featured on ITV’s “Love Island”

The festival will also feature special guest performances from local acts including Aidan, Enjya, Gaia Cauchi, and Maxine Pace, plus DJ sets with Debrii, D-Rey, Koroma, Miggy, Supre, Zrinz, Daniel, Ylenia & Jamie from 89.7 Bay, and Nate, JD Patrick & Frank from Vibe FM.

The Isle of MTV Malta festival will broadcast on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries across TV, digital and social, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world.

The festival will be followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, from July 19th-24th.