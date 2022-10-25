The mafia has been a topic of interest for many. For most of my generation in Malta, fascinating as they might sound, stories concerning this organisation all seemed far removed from the daily workings of our country.

Malta was considered to be a safe haven, as opposed to the bloody events that characterised nearby Sicily or far away Chicago.

This erroneous perception will be dispelled by two new books soon to hit the bookstalls in Malta. They were written by two Maltese authors who have extensively researched the workings of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Maltese mafia in London, respectively.

The first of these two books is the one to be published by Claudine Cassar. It delves into socio-religious-historical events which shaped life on our neighbouring Italian island.

It also elaborates on how the Catholic rituals, symbols and linguistic register all played an important role in the legitimisation of the Cosa Nostra organisation in the eyes of the local population there.

Cassar clearly explains the Sicilian background to the workings of the traditional as well as to the present mafia. This background can provide clear insights into and parallelisms with how the present Maltese “mafia” – the one that we have duped ourselves into believing does not exist – actually operates.

In fact, as I see it, the Maltese mafia has managed to legitimise itself in the eyes of the Maltese, through its various donations to charity, the Catholic Church and sports clubs, apart from its obvious investments in narco-trafficking and the building industry.

The second book is by MaltaToday executive editor, Matthew Vella. He explores the history and workings of the Maltese ‘mafia’ in Soho. It is the fruit of extensive research into police and cabinet memos, both in the British and Maltese archives, as well as into thousands of newspaper articles.

As the author himself puts it, he charts “the evolution of this Soho mafia, the Maltese syndicate, from the 1940s in Cardiff to the East End, right up to its big rout in the 1970s, its heirs and aftermath. It’s neither the first nor the last word on a subject that is often spoken about anecdotally but it opens up a window on the Maltese characters who ran the show in an era of big money, violence and exploitation”.

There are still a lot of people in Malta who live in denial and refuse to accept the truth that the mafia exists in this country - Arnold Cassola

These two books on mafia operations abroad provide the necessary background to understand how mafia-style behaviour has rapidly permeated Maltese society today.

It is so extensive that a prominent exponent even operated from his comfortable seat within the structure of government, laundering his profits in overseas tax havens.

Unfortunately, there are still a lot of people in Malta who live in denial and refuse to accept the truth that the mafia exists in this country. They are still rooted in the concept that Malta is a virginal country, cut off from all the misdeeds and corruption that go on out there, in the rest of the world.

Soho. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Well, here is what Claudio Clemente, the director of the Unità di Informazione Finanziaria della Banca d’Italia (the Bank of Italy’s financial information unit), had to say to the Italian parliament on December 10, 2019:

“...Recycling activities in the gaming sector with significant links with Italy are concentrated in particular countries and geographical areas. There is widespread use of articulated groups of companies, with various subjects and roles, for the provision of gaming services.

“These are sophisticated schemes put in place by criminal organisations, often of a mafia type. The companies are mainly established in countries, including European ones, with regimes that allow anonymity or the shielding of ‘legal’ or ‘effective’ ownership.

“Companies that offer gaming services are often established in Malta or, in any case, their operations centre is located in that country. This choice appears to be motivated by the incentives offered by the local system in terms of tax advantages and ease of access to the gaming market by obtaining licences.

“The wide availability of banking and financial services on the Maltese market is a further attractive factor. The financial management cycle provides for transfers in Italy, to the accounts of natural or legal persons, of funds from gaming companies based abroad, attributable to beneficial owners of Italian nationality, often under investigation in our country also for mafia-related crimes.

“In this way, the overall recycling circuit is completed, at the same time obtaining huge gains through business activity.”

I have quoted the above verbatim.

Are you still convinced that the mafia in Malta does not exist?

Arnold Cassola is an independent candidate and former general secretary of the European Green Party.