Antoine Magaud, of Uni Sport Lamentinois, secured a convincing victory in the second stage of the Tour ta’ Malta on Saturday to take the coveted red jersey ahead of today’s final stage.

The French rider is the favourite to win the 27th edition as he is enjoying a commanding advantage of one minute and 51 seconds over Simone Cerio.

This second day consisted of a road race on the San Martin circuit where the Elite completed 10 laps for a total distance of 88km, while the women and the masters riders had 53km.

In the Elite category, Antoine Magaud, who is married to a Maltese woman, came in first place in a total time of two hours, 20 minutes, and 40 seconds.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...